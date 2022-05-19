AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,397 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after purchasing an additional 88,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

