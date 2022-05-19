AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,571 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,958 shares of company stock worth $2,303,157 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

