AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $500,000 in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 70.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.