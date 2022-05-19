AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,268 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,743,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 431.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 314,963 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $8,265,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 179,223 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE HI opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

