AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,528 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

