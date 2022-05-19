AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

