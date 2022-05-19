5,383 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

