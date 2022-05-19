AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 31,473 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,473 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $614.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

