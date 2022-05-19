AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,839 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $788.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

