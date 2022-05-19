Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $104,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,965 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 360,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

