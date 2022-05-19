AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Barclays reduced their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $637.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $719.49 and a 200-day moving average of $747.13.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total transaction of $812,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,783 shares of company stock worth $7,486,677 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

