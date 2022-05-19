AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after buying an additional 329,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after buying an additional 66,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after buying an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,806,000 after acquiring an additional 346,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Amphenol stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.