AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,829 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

PLXS stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,978.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,801 shares of company stock worth $721,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

