Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,841,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Zynga worth $56,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 0.03.
Zynga Profile (Get Rating)
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynga (ZNGA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.