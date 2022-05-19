Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,841,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Zynga worth $56,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

