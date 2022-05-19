Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,267 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.95% of MGP Ingredients worth $55,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 99.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 41.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

MGPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,956 shares of company stock worth $1,504,595 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.