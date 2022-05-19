S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $54,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.66.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.