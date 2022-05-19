AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

NYSE FRT opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

