Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.89 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.16% of Sleep Number worth $54,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sleep Number by 12.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.