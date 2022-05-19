AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

