AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

