AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Appian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Appian by 70.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Appian by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

