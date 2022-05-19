PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after buying an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $142.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.37 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

