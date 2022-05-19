AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $509,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Kemper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 905,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,506,000 after buying an additional 102,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

KMPR stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $77.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.40%.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.