AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

HGV opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

