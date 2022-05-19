AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

