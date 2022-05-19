AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY opened at $159.43 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.97 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.41.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,417 shares of company stock worth $22,002,622. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.