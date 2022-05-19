Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CNA Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

CNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other CNA Financial news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

