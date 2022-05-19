White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,168.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,088.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,056.61. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,226.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.86%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

