3,789 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Five9 Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.