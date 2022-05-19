Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of comScore by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of comScore by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCOR. Truist Financial cut their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.35. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 130,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 337,002 shares of company stock valued at $875,125 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.