Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 458,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $873,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CSTM opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.91. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

