AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

