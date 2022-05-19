AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Gray Television by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,855 shares of company stock worth $5,021,757. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

