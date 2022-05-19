Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $150.15 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.44.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

