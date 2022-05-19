Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 282.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $24,867,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,703,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

