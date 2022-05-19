Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,378 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $298,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $132.20 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

