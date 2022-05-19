GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 38.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 304,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBL stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

GBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

