8,162 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $37,664,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MultiPlan by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 108,939 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 695,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 653,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MPLN opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.36. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

