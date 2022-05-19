BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Update

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 419.9% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 170,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 64.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after buying an additional 379,189 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 3.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $10,426,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

