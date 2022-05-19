James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $27.26

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.26, but opened at $26.53. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

JHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 56.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

