EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPAM. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $419.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $313.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 189.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $222,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 262.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 316.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.