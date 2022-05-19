Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 9.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) shot up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.96. 3,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 748,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several brokerages have commented on RCKT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $654.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

