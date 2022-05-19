Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Up 8.4%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 5,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

