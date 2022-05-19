Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 329.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 179,944 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.