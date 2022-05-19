Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE DM opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 180,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 140,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 101,623 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

