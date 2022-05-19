IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 11.7%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.43. 78,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,670,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

