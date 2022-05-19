ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) PT Raised to $96.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MANT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth $3,183,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $140,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at about $32,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.