Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of FSR opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in Fisker by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after buying an additional 2,317,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fisker by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fisker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,005 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

