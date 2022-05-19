Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum’s sale of its Speedway retail business for $21 billion provided the downstream operator with a much-needed cash infusion. The deal also comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement per which Marathon Petroleum will supply 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year to 7-Eleven, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream. But while refining fundamentals have certainly brightened from the covid lows, the sector is not out of the woods yet in terms of cash flows that remain anaemic and well below the pre-crisis levels. In particular, the weakness in business travel demand remains a complicating factor. The continued increase in costs and expenses over the past few quarters and execution risks related to renewables foray are other negatives in the Marathon Petroleum story. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.85.

MPC opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $98.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,039,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

