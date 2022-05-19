Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Although it posted sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results with top and bottom lines increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, a soft outlook for fiscal 2022 hurt investors’ sentiments. For the full fiscal, management expects a sales decline of 4-6% and a comparable sales decrease of 8-10% from the last fiscal year. Occupancy deleverage and supply-chain costs may shrink the gross margin 410-430 basis points. It envisions adjusted earnings per share of $4.25-$4.60 for the fiscal, implying a dip from $7.77 earned last year. Although it is taking initiatives to navigate the pandemic challenges, it is mindful of the ongoing uncertainties. It has been investing significantly to reinforce digital presence and direct-to-consumer business.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FL opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Foot Locker by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,058 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

